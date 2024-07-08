Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey’s Parents Demand JUSTICE For Him, Want Armaan Malik EVICTED

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be one of the most talked about seasons of the show. From the changing dynamics of the show to the nasty fights, this season of the show is going ahead to be a massive hit.

Well, in the episode of the show today Armaan Malik was seen slapping Vishal Pandey hard after losing his calm on the influencer. This came after Payal Malik revealed on the weekend ka vaar episode of Vishal’s comment on Kritika and went ahead to state that he harbours ill intentions for her.

Now, Vishal’s parents have released a video demanding justice for him. While Vishal’s mother can be seen breaking down in the video, stating that this incident has broken her heart, his father has gone ahead to clarify on behalf of his son that he did not mean what he said in the way it is being perceived. Both Vishal’s parents have requested the makers to evict Armaan Malik after whatever he did in the episode of the show tonight.

For the uninformed, Armaan slapping Vishal has been declared as a ‘special case,’ by the contestants of the show.