 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria NOT EVICTED From Show, Back In House After Audience Votes Results
Lovekesh Kataria has been saved from evictions this week and is back in the Bigg Boss house.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting day by day. While contestants are still forging bonds and the dynamics keep changing, a few bonds that are clearly nothing but true friendship is that of Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari and now Sana Makbul too.

Well, Lovekesh had been identified as the baharwala by Vishal Pandey, post which, as a punishment, he was removed from the post and was also going to be eliminated. However, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a task stating that whoever wants to save Lovekesh should grind a ‘chakki’ for three hours. Apart from Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari no body volunteered. While the trio finished the task wonderfully, Lovekesh also received massive audience support in terms of votes as a result of which he is saved from the evictions and is back in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Lovekesh was seen giving a tight hug to Vishal and others after he was back in the house.

Elvish Yadav was also seen supporting the influencer and was seen appealing to the audience to save him.

