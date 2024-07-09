VIDEO: Fans Spot Black Snake Inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 House, Slam Makers Over Safety Of Contestants

In a shocking turn of events, a snake was spotted inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house by eagle-eyed fans. The now-viral video of the snake has sparked wave of concern among fans and raised serious questions about the safety of the contestants. Netizens have called for immediate action from the reality show's producers.

In the said video, a black snake is seen slithering across the floor in the garden area of the house. The clip also features Lovekesh Kataria sitting on the ground with his hands tied. The contestants, who are currently unaware of the incident, have been going about their daily tasks and interactions.

Take a look at the viral clip here:

Snake in the Bigg Boss house while #LuvKataria and #VishalPandey are sleeping in the garden? What kind of negligence is this? Safety should be the top priority, not TRP! This is unacceptable and puts contestants at serious risk. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BiggBoss #SafetyFirst… pic.twitter.com/xle3Vl1eGS — Priya Vatsh (@Priyankavatsh) July 9, 2024

Questioning the security measures in place within the Bigg Boss house, a user wrote on X, "How could a snake get inside the house? This is a serious safety lapse."

"The producers need to ensure the safety of the contestants. This could have been a dangerous situation," wrote another user.

"Snake in the Bigg Boss house while #LuvKataria and #VishalPandey are sleeping in the garden? What kind of negligence is this? Safety should be the top priority, not TRP! This is unacceptable and puts contestants at serious risk," another angry user wrote on X.

#BiggBossOTT3#LuvKataria has been handcuffed to the wall and also a snake movement behind him. He looks in severe pain, with no hand movement possible. Stay strong #LovekeshKataria 💪 #ElvishArmy𓃵 #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/O852mfafRy — Bigg Boss OTT 3 (@BBOTT3Update) July 9, 2024

However, soon after the video surfaced on social media, the team of Jio Cinema stated that the clip has been edited and there was no snake in the house.

The snake sighting has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the otherwise entertaining and drama-filled season of Bigg Boss OTT 3. This year, Sai Ketan Rao, Chandrika Dixit, Naezy, Sana Sultan, Lovesh Kataria, Vishal pandey, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Sana Makbul, Dipak Chaurasia, Kritika Malik, Shivani, have participated in the show.

Payal Malik, wrestler Neeraj, Munisha Khetwani and Poulomi Das have been evicted from the show.