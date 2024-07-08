 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari Breaks Down After Nominations & Slams Chandrika Dixit, Says, ‘Tum Sirf Drama Karti Ho’
Shivani Kumari was seen lashing out at Chandrika Dixit after the latter did not save her from the nominations today.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
The viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have been witnessing major drama with each passing day. From Armaan Malik’s slap row to the changing dynamics in the house, the show is going ahead to be the talk of the town.

In the episode of the show tonight, contestants of the show witnessed nominations in a different way. This time around Bigg Boss was seen asking the contestants to save their favourite contestants. It was in this process that Shivani Kumari was deeply hurt after Chandrika Dixit not taking her name. Post the nomination process coming to an end, Shivani was seen bursting in tears. While she hugged Lovekesh and Vishal and thanked them, she lost her calm on Chandrika Dixit for not saving her. Shivani slammed Chandrika and said that all her care and love is fake and that she should not do so. Shivani left the spot after lashing out at Chandrika, leaving her in tears.

On the other hand, Chandrika was later seen confronting Shivani, however, Shivani was still adamant on being hurt.

