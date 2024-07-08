Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik Reveals Of Wanting To Go BACK To Her House After Vishal Pandey’s Comments On Her

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be one of the most talked about seasons of the show. From the changing dynamics of the show to the nasty fights, this season of the show is going ahead to be a massive hit.

Well, in the episode of the show a few days ago, the viewers saw Vishal Pandey tell Kritika Malik that she looks good without makeup. Later on, he went ahead to confess to Lovekesh Kataria that he is guilty of finding Kritika beautiful. This did not go well with Payal Malik who was later seen slamming Vishal for harbouring ill intentions for Kritika in the show. Payal was called during the weekend ka vaar where she confronted Vishal on the same. This revelation was not recieved well by Armaan Malik who then went ahead to confront Vishal on the same in the episode of the show today.

Armaan Malik also went ahead to slap Vishal Pandey hard for his comments on wife Kritika. While Vishal has apologised to Kritika several times, Kritika was seen telling Vishal that he could have said things on her face.

Now, after the entire fiasco, Kritika Malik was seen talking to Sana Makbul and Chandrika Dixit about the incident and stated that she does not feel the same way in the Bigg Boss house and that now she has to be conscious about her conduct. She further states that she feels like going back home now.

Well, Vishal Pandey was seen defending himself after the incident came to light and stated that he did not mean anything in the way it has been perceived.