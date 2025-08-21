Maareesan OTT Relmaareease Date Out: When & Where To Watch Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil's New Film

Maareesan OTT Release Date Out | Photo Credit: Netflix

Maareesan is a comedy thriller film featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles. The film was released on the big screens on July 25, 2025, and received positive reviews from critics. After a month of its theatrical run, the film is now set to be released on Netflix, starting from August 22, 2025.

About Maareesan

On Sunday, the streaming giant took to Instagram and dropped a poster of the film and announced the film's OTT release date. The post caption reads, "Get in guys, we are going to Thiruvannamalai. Watch Maareesan on Netflix, out August 22." The film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Storyline of Maareesan

Maareesan tells the story of a robber, Dhayalan, who aims to take advantage of an elderly person, Velayudham Pillai, suffering from Alzheimer's. Dhayalan first views Velayudham as a target to rob him after discovering his considerable bank account. They set off on a journey together, but what unfolds when Dhayalan learns more about Velayudham and his history? The movie delves into themes of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately, the intricacies of human relationships, even in atypical situations.

Cast and characters

The film features Vadivelu as Velayudham Pillai, Kovai Sarala as Assistant Commissioner Fareeda, Fahadh Faasil as Dhayalan, Vivek Prasanna as Ganesh/ Arun, Sithara as Meenakshi, Livingston as Chaari, P. L. Thenappan as Police Inspector Kanagaraj, Renuka as Dhayalan's mother, Livingston as Chaari, Renuka as Dhayalan's mother, and Saravana Subbiah as Judge, among others. Sudheesh Sankar has directed the film and V. Krishna Moorthy has written the screenplay of the film. R. B. Choudary has produced Maareesan under Super Good Films.