Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Lovekesh Kataria’s Girlfriend Ashna Chand Is Heartbroken Over Former Being Unable To Sleep Because Of Being Handcuffed

Lovekesh Kataria who is coming out to be one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house was recently seen facing a tough time in the show after it was revealed that he is the ‘baharwala.’

Post this revelation, the contestants were asked to raise their hands if they wanted to evict him. Armaan Malik and Sai Ketan Rao raised their hands. However, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Sana Sultan and Deepak Chaurasiya wanted to save him.

These 4 were given a task of grinding ‘chakki’ for three hours to save Lovekesh. After the completion of the task, Lovekesh was handcuffed outside in the garden area until the audience result would be announced. Now, a clip of Lovekesh struggling to sleep with the handcuff on has been doing rounds on the internet. After struggling for a while, he eventually decides to sit through the night. This clip was shared by his girlfriend Ashna on her Instagram stories. Sharing this clip, Ashna added three heartbreak emoticons as she expressed her hurt for beau Lovekesh going through the ordeal.

For the unversed, Lovekesh and Ashna have been in a steady relationship for the past seven years now. Lovekesh has also spoken about the same in the show.