Vishal Pandey’s Sister Neha Pandey Speaks About His Friendship With Lovekesh Kataria: ‘Nahi True Friend Na Bure..’

While Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gone ahead to be one of the most talked about shows off late, Vishal Pandey has truly emerged as one such contestant who has recieved an out roaring support by the viewers after Armaan Malik’s recent slap row. Not just Vishal’a family and friends but a lot of faces from the entertainment world have come ahead to support the popular creator

Now, Vishal’a sister Neha Pandey, in a conversation with Pinkvilla spoke about his friendship with Lovekesh Kataria and revealed if she finds it a genuine one. Neha states that a true friend is identified in the times of trial and that a true friend supports another. Neha says, “True friend na bure time pe pata chalta hai. Woh support Vishal ko dekho, abhi dekho woh saath mei hai, baith raha hai, uth raha hai, but friends kya karte hai? Friends support karte hai.”

Further, she speaks about how Lovekesh, must have refrained from supporting Vishal thinking about how will it look like to the outside world and said, “Theek hai wo bhi young hai, usko etna samaj nai hai, joh bhi hai, woh bhi dar gaya hoga, usne socha yaar bahar aisa dikha rahe hai mei bhi Vishal ko aisa aakh bandh karke support karunga as a friend mei bhi galat dikhaya jaunga ki agle Weekend ke Vaar pe Lovekesh aapne Vishal ko support kia hai.”

For the uninformed, Payal Malik, who was called on the Weekend ka vaar bashed Vishal Pandey for his comments on Kritika Malik and stated that he harbours evil intentions towards her. Armaan also went ahead to slap Vishal post the revelation.