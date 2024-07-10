Who Is Ashna Chand? All About Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Lovekesh Kataria's Girlfriend

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 10, 2024
Content creator Lovekesh Kataria is currently seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 3 as a contestant. Here's everything you need to know about his girlfriend Ashna Chand.
Photo Via Instagram
Ashna Chand is a social media influencer, who has 152K followers on her Instagram handle, who is known for her fashion videos.
Just like Lovekesh Kataria, his ladylove Ashna Chand also owns a YouTube channel which has 111K subscribers.
Lovekesh Kataria and Ashna Chand have been dating for several years now.
Ashna Chand also runs a clothing brand called Thriftiness, which has 108K followers on Instagram.
In Bigg Boss OTT 3's episode, Lovekesh Kataria revealed that he met his girlfriend Ashna Chand in Delhi, when he was shooting a video for his YouTube channel.
Lovekesh Kataria shared that he became friends with Ashna Chand's sister first seven-years-back and after 6 months he became friends with his ladylove.
Ashna Chand is also friends with Lovekesh Kataria's close friend, Elvish Yadav's ex-girlfriend Kirti Mehra.
