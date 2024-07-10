PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Ooze Royalty At Wimbledon 2024

By: Sachin T | July 10, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently attended the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 in London
The couple made everyone skip a beat as they stepped out of their car at the Wimbledon arena
Sidharth probably served one of the best looks of his career in a striped blue and white shirt, with dark grey pants, a white blazer and a green tie
Kiara, on the other hand, kept it classy in a powder blue pantsuit, worth almost Rs 78,000, and she added a pop of colour to her look with a yellow handbag
Kiara ditched her usual loose curls and instead, opted for a blow-dried look, while Sidharth looked dapper as ever with his beard clean shaved and hair neatly trimmed
Kiara couldn't take her eyes off Sidharth and fans of the actor couldn't help but relate with her
The Shershaah couple was seen enjoying the Wimbledon 2024 quarter finals in the stands as they also interacted with the other high-profile spectators