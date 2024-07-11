 Bigg Boss OTT 3's Kritika Malik Says 'Mujhe Koi Cheez Pasand Aati Hai Toh Main Chura Leti Hoon', Netizens REACT (VIDEO)
In a viral clip, Kritika Malik can be seen stating how, when she liked something as a child she would steal it. Netizens have strongly reacted to the same.

While Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gone ahead to be one of the most talked about shows in recent times, three contestants who have emerged as the most talked about contestants are Armaan Malik and his wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. Armaan, who is in a polygamous marriage with both Kritika and Payal is currently with the former in the show after the latter recently got evicted.

Well, Kritika, who was apparently Payal's best friend before getting married to Armaan has always been on the receiving end of hate and trolling across various social media platforms. Now, a clip of Kritika from the Bigg Boss house has been going viral on Instagram. In this video, Kritika can be seen stating how, when she has wanted something, she would either steal it or would determine to get it at any cost. She also states that now she does not need to do so since she is blessed with a lot. Kritika can be seen saying, ''Mereko bachpan se hi aisa hai, agar mujhe koi cheez chaiye na, ya toh maim chura leti hoon ya kharid leti hoon. Abhi bhi yahi hai, abhi churati nahi hoon matlab kismat achi hai main le leti hoon.''

Netizens and avid viewers of the show were seen slamming Kritika for her comment and also connected this statement of her to her marriage with Armaan Malik. A user writes, ''Isliye dusre ka pati chura liye chotine,'' Another writes, ''chor bhi chori char ghar chhod kar karta hai, tu ne toh friend ka pati chura lia.''

For the uninformed, Kritika is Armaan's second wife. He got married to her when he was still married to Payal Malik. The trio has been staying together under a roof and are blessed with four children.

