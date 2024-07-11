Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Kritika Bhabhi Aur Chandrika Ghar Ki Vamp Bann Gayi Hai,’ Says Vishal Pandey

Vishal Pandey and Chandrika Dixit were seen being at loggerheads in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight after Kritika Malik admitted of hiding ‘ghee.’

In the episode of the show tonight, Lovekesh Kataria was seen losing his calm after he realised that someone has hidden the ghee. This irked him and he was seen murmuring to himself that this is wrong and should not be done. Further, Sana, Vishal and Lovekesh were seen discussing the same which was Armaan and Ranveer were hearing standing against the wall. Armaan then asked Lovekesh to confront the person who hid the ghee, unaware, that his wife Kritika was behind the same.

Lovekesh was then seen confronting Kritika for the same and she was seen giving her own reasons. Upon listening to this, Vishal was seen stating that Kritika and Chandrika have now become the vamps of the Bigg Boss house. Vishal said, “Kritika Bhabhi aur Chandrika ghar ke vamps bante Ja rahe hai.”

For the uniformed, Vishal got slapped by Armaan after he expressed that he finds Kritika Malik beautiful. This was revealed to Armaan and the housemates on the weekend ka vaar last week by Payal Malik who was called to confront Vishal. While Vishal denied the same, Armaan did not believe him and went ahead to slap him.