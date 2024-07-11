'Vishal Pandey & Lovekesh Kataria Shouldn't Be Bothered By People Who Change Their Standards': Bigg Boss OTT 3's Munisha Khatwani (EXCLUSIVE)

Munisha Khatwani, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and spoke about her stint on the show, her bond with Vishal and Lovekesh, the slap row incident and a lot more.

Reflecting on her journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, the celebrity tarot reader calls it a boulous experience and says, ''Journey has been amazing and it has been a memorable one. Mujhe lagta hai ke ye mere life ka ek yaadgar show rahega, I have a lot of lovely memories associated with the show. It was a difficult one because I had to deal with a lot of politics and negativity in the show. I had to also deal with a lot of mental breakdowns due to the same. Not because of the show but because of all this. Because of my mental breakdowns, I could not concentrate on myself or the game but I would say that the time I spent with Vishal and Love will be memorable for me always.''

Speaking about how does she feel about her bond with both Vishal and Love, Munisha says, ''Oh, I always say that I have found two brothers on the show. I have a younger brother in real life as well and now I feel I have found two more brothers. Before leaving the Bigg Boss house I also told them that I am coming to tie rakhi to them this time. My relationship with them is way beyond the Bigg Boss house. I believe that they always stand on whatever they say and they also always took a stand for me and supported me.''

Speaking about Vishal's slapgate incident, Munisha explains why did she agree on Armaan slapping Vishal as a fair call in the show and said, ''Because I myself am married and if I see at from that point of view then as a husband and not as a contestant, Armaan's action was justified. As a contestant obviously Armaan was wrong but as a husband, his reaction was justified. Yes violence is not the answer but as a husband I give him the benefit of doubt because I am also married. So if I have to be fair, I think ye ho sakta hai ke koi bhi husband aisa react kar sakta hai.''

Reacting to the contestants treating Vishal differently and how Chandrika asked Shivani to stay away from him, Munisha says, ''Vishal and Love, I would want to just tell them that they should not be bothered by these people who keep changing their standards everyday. Aapko pata hai, especially Vishal, aapko pata hai aapki niyat saaf hai, so please do not be affected by them. I am sorry Chandrika and whoever else feels this way, but this is sad.''

Munisha also spoke about breaking down in the show and revealed what exactly triggered her. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame says, ''Being targetted back to back and being constantly told that I am the weak contestant and I do not have it in me to go ahead in the show. If you go to see, I did have it but the politics in the house was the reason I was constantly nominated and eventually voted out. I knew 90 percent of the housemates were not on my side. Only three or four contestants were with me.''

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has recently been in the news owing to the incident where Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey for his comments on Kritika.