Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Apologises To Vishal Pandey & His Parents For Slapping Him, Blames It On Lovekesh Kataria For Slapgate

Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey on Bigg Boss OTT 3 took the avid viewers of the show by storm. Last week, Vishal was seen confessing to Lovekesh that he finds Kritika beautiful and that he is guilty of it. This was brought up by Payal Malik on the weekend ka vaar last week and she claimed that Vishal harboured ill intentions towards Kritika. This was also confirmed by Lovekesh which then escalated the matter and Armaan then went ahead to slap her.

In the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight, Vishal's parents made an appearance and encouraged him, stating that he is not wrong. They further thanked Lovekesh, Shivani and Salman for supporting Vishal and slammed the contestants questioning his character.

When Armaan tried to talk to Vishal's father, he stated that the does not wish to talk to him. However, Armaan cleared his stance stating that it was Lovekesh who confirmed that Vishal had actually spoken about Kritika which resulted into the matter being escalated. Vishal's mother however spoke to Armaan and told him that he does not have the right to slap Vishal no matter what happens. Armaan, listening to the same apologized to Vishal and the audience for doing so and stated that he was wrong. However, he also cleared that it was Lovekesh's confirmation that instigated him to do so.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's episode saw Adnan Shaikh as a wild card contestant today.