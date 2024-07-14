Bigg Boss OTT 3 Promo: Vishal Pandey's Parents Appear On Weekend Ka Vaar, SLAM Armaan Malik For Slapping Him

This season of Bigg Boss OTT 3, one thing that went ahead to be widely discussed was Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's slap row. Vishal was slapped by Armaan after the former's comments on his wife Kritika Malik were revealed to him on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode by Armaan's first wife Payal. In one of the clips, Vishal was seen confessing to Lovekesh that he is guilty of finding Kritika Malik beautiful. This did not go down well with Payal, who claimed that Vishal had 'ill intentions' for Kritika.

Well, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show tonight, Vishal's parents will be seen making an appearance on stage and will be seen interacting with him. Vishal, upon seeing his parents on stage broke down in tears. While his father kept telling him that he is doing well, his mother, seeing him cry broke down in tears as well. Vishal's father will also be seen mentioning how, even after being his parents they have never even touched him and that they do not give this right to anybody. Armaan then is seen conversing with Vishal's father stating that Lovekesh Kataria had confirmed Vishal's statement and hence he went ahead to slap him. However, Vishal's father will be in no mood to put up with Armaan's statements and will be seen telling him that he does not wish to speak to Armaan. Armaan's face will droop down on listening to this.

As per a report in Bigg Boss Khabari, Lovekesh and Armaan will later be seen getting into an ugly spat after the latter's statement in front of Vishal's parents on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.