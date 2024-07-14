 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari BREAKS DOWN After Ravi Kishan Tells Her She Is Appearing Disrespectful, Says, 'Mummy Kasam Hum..'
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari BREAKS DOWN After Ravi Kishan Tells Her She Is Appearing Disrespectful, Says, 'Mummy Kasam Hum..'

Shivani Kumari was seen breaking down after Ravi Kishan confronted her on her behaviour in the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

Shivani Kumari, who hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh has made it big in the digital world with her unfiltered vlogging. However, the popular influencer who enjoys a whopping 4 million followers on her social media platforms was seen recieving an earful by Ravi Kishan on the episode of the show today.

article-image

Ravi, who had earlier been a part of Bigg Boss, addresses Shivani's behaviour in the show and stated that on the pretext of her village and her culture she is appearing 'badtamiz.' Shivani however broke down in tears while speaking to Ravi and stated that she swears on her mother that this is how she speaks. Shivani said, "Hum mummy ki kasam kha ke kehte hai, hum aise hi baat karte hai, aap YouTube par humare videos dekh lijiye.'

Ravi however was further seen explaining to her that he is just conveying to her that she is appearing badtamiz to the viewers and that it is now upon her what she wants to make of this opportunity. Ravi stated that Bigg Boss has given her whatever he has today and that he found himself on the show.

article-image

