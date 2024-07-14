Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Takes Stand For Lovekesh Kataria Upon Latter Being Questioned, Says, ‘Maine Usey Dilse Dost Mana Hai’

Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey’s friendship in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has been one of the most talked about topics not just outside but inside the house too. In a recent twist of events, when Vishal’s comment on Kritika Malika were questioned, Lovekesh too was against him.

This was questioned by Naezy in a task today and Vishal was asked if he believes that Lovekesh is a genuine friend to him. Replying to the same, Vishal stated that he did feel when Lovekesh did not support him but he believes that Lovekesh must have genuinely found him wrong and hence did not do so. Further Vishal stated that he has thought of Lovekesh as a friend since day one and will continue to do so till the very end.

Vishal says, “Mujhe nahi lagta ye mere against kabhi jayega ya mere sath kuch galat karega, Maine isey dil se dost mana hai aur aakhiri din Tak maanunga.”

For the uninformed, Vishal Pandey was seen confessing to Lovekesh that he is guilty of finding Kritika beautiful. This was escalated during the weekend ka vaar of the said week, post which, Vishal was also slapped by Armaan Malik.

This also turned into an outrage with Vishal’s friends, family and a lot of other celebrities demanding Armaan Malik’s eviction from the show.