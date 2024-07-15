Elvish Yadav REACTS TO Adnaan Shaikh’s Entry In Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Unki Aur Humari Kabhi Nahi Bann Sakti’

While Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be one of the most talked about shows in the recent times, Adnaan Shaikh’s wild card entry in the show last night is already going ahead to be widely discussed.

Adnaan, who shares an old rivalry with Lovekesh Kataria and Elvish Yadav was seen stating that he his going to expose the real side of Lovekesh and that Lovekesh is not a true friend to Vishal. Adnaan also spoke about the rivalry with Elvish and Lovekesh and stated that they behave like gangsters.

Now, Elvish has reacted on Adnaan’s entry in the show and has gone ahead to state that he will watch the show here on after Adnaan’s entry. He states that he wants to watch Adnaan vs Kataria and that they have always had a rivalry with Adnaan and his mates. Elvish also states that they can never get along with anyone from Adnaan and his team. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner then recalls how Adnaa was passing comments during Elvish’s season too.

Elvish said, “Ab main dekhna chahta hoon Kataria Vs Adnaan bhai ma ki kasam. Ki humare side ka ek banda unke side ka ek banda, unse toh pehle hi rivalry rehti hai humari, rivalry toh Nai par wo log jo bhi karte rehte hai, but Mazza aayega. Maine dekha kaise comments kar raha hai wo, Pichle bar b kia tha us ne mere time pe. Bhai ye ek Aisa jana aaya hai jiske sath kabhi bann hi nahi sakti apni, kabhi bann hi nahi payegi zindagi mein aise bando se.”

Well, as soon as Adnaan entered the show, he was seen telling Vishal that Lovekesh has been using him. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics in the show now change.