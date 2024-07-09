 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Talks About Lovekesh Kataria’s Equation With Elvish Yadav, Says, ‘Jab Usko Police Lekar Gayi..’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Talks About Lovekesh Kataria’s Equation With Elvish Yadav, Says, ‘Jab Usko Police Lekar Gayi..’

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Talks About Lovekesh Kataria’s Equation With Elvish Yadav, Says, ‘Jab Usko Police Lekar Gayi..’

Armaan Malik was seen questioning Lovekesh Kataria’s equation with Elvish Yadav in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
anchal2598704

The audience of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been witnessing a constant change in dynamics in the house with every passing day. In the episode of the show today, after Lovekesh Kataria was caught as the baharwala, he was punished and removed from the post. Later on, the contestants were asked if they would want to eliminate him from the house. Armaan Malik was the first person to raise his hand.

This did not go well with Lovekesh who then questioned Armaan later on and told him that it was a shocker for him that Armaan wanted to eliminate him. The duo got into a heated spat going forward.

Well, Armaan was then seen discussing about Lovekesh with Kritika Malik and Chandrika Dixit. He was seen telling them that Lovekesh was no where to be seen during Elvish’s tough time and that it is Elvish’s greatness that he still keeps Lovekesh with him. He was also seen stating that whatever Lovekesh is, it is because of Elvish. Armaan said, “Dusro ke dum pe diwali manayi hai khud ke dum pe kuch nahi kiya.”

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Yells At Kritika Malik For Sitting Next To Vishal Pandey, Says 'Abhi...
article-image

However, Lovekesh was absolutely unaware of this conversation. Elvish Yadav was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Talks About Lovekesh Kataria’s Equation With Elvish Yadav, Says,...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Talks About Lovekesh Kataria’s Equation With Elvish Yadav, Says,...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey SLAMS Chandrika Dixit For Not Supporting Lovekesh Kataria, Questions,...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey SLAMS Chandrika Dixit For Not Supporting Lovekesh Kataria, Questions,...

Ayesha Khan SLAMS Trolls For Objectifying Her Dance, Says, “There Are Comments Saying Kya Mazaa...

Ayesha Khan SLAMS Trolls For Objectifying Her Dance, Says, “There Are Comments Saying Kya Mazaa...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy Tells Sana Makbul He's Never Dated Anyone In Life, Here's Why

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy Tells Sana Makbul He's Never Dated Anyone In Life, Here's Why

Who Is Anjali Merchant Majithia? Know All About Businesswoman & To-Be Sister-In-Law Of Anant Ambani

Who Is Anjali Merchant Majithia? Know All About Businesswoman & To-Be Sister-In-Law Of Anant Ambani