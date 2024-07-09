Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Talks About Lovekesh Kataria’s Equation With Elvish Yadav, Says, ‘Jab Usko Police Lekar Gayi..’

anchal2598704

The audience of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been witnessing a constant change in dynamics in the house with every passing day. In the episode of the show today, after Lovekesh Kataria was caught as the baharwala, he was punished and removed from the post. Later on, the contestants were asked if they would want to eliminate him from the house. Armaan Malik was the first person to raise his hand.

This did not go well with Lovekesh who then questioned Armaan later on and told him that it was a shocker for him that Armaan wanted to eliminate him. The duo got into a heated spat going forward.

Well, Armaan was then seen discussing about Lovekesh with Kritika Malik and Chandrika Dixit. He was seen telling them that Lovekesh was no where to be seen during Elvish’s tough time and that it is Elvish’s greatness that he still keeps Lovekesh with him. He was also seen stating that whatever Lovekesh is, it is because of Elvish. Armaan said, “Dusro ke dum pe diwali manayi hai khud ke dum pe kuch nahi kiya.”

However, Lovekesh was absolutely unaware of this conversation. Elvish Yadav was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2.