 Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Feminist Movement Being Abused Is One Reason Of Growing Divorces, Reason Why Women Were Treated Second Class..’ Says Ranveer Shorey To Naezy
Ranvir Shorey and Naezy were seen getting into a conversation about growing divorce cases in India.

Updated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
Ranveer Shorey has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. While Ranveer is respected by almost all the housemates in the show, a few contestants have time and again quizzed him about his personal life, his split with Konkana Sen Sharma and more.

In the episode of the show today, one such incident took place again where Naezy was seen quizzing Ranvir about his divorce with Konkana. He further asks Ranvir to not mind his statement and then goes ahead to question him about the growing rate of divorces in the industry.

Replying to Naezy, Ranvir tells him that it is not just in the industry but everywhere. Ranvir attributes it to the change in views and also to the increase in feminist movement. Ranvir says, “Iska industry se koi lena dena nahi hai, ye is wakt jaha duniya hai Na usse lena dena hai. Ye jo feminist movement hai, Usko kabhi kabhi abuse kiya jaata hai, kabhi kabhi aadmi nahi jhel paate usko, kabhi kabhi auratein Usko abuse karti hai.”

Naezy then remarks, “Fayda uthati hai auratein.”

Ranveer then adds, “Toh uska industry se koi lena dena nahi hai, wo Sab jagah hai. Feminist movement bhi jaruri hai. History mein mere hisab se jo auraton ko second class treatment mila hai Na, uski wajah ek hi hai. Wo Kya hai, ke women are physically weaker then men, bass isi wajah se. Isliye main kehta hoon feminist movement Isliye important hai.”

For the uninformed, Ranveer and Konkana parted ways shortly after the birth of their son who is now 13 years old.

