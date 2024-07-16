Chandrika Dixit Aka 'Vadapav Girl' Opens Up On Not Having Her Own Fights On Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'If Someone Targets My Family, Son...' (Exclusive)

Chandrika Dixit, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house got in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal and spoke about her journey in the show, why she regrets apologising to Vishal Pandey and the tag of having no topic of herself in the show.

From Shivani Kumari To Kritika Malik, Chandrika, you have raised a voice for everyone. However, you were always told that you yourself do not have a topic of your own. Why did you not have one?

Main Mahakaal ki bhakt hoon and I cannot stand injustice, does not matter if it is happening with me or with someone else. Chandrika will speak for herself and for others as well. If someone points out at my family, my buisness or my son, then I do not stay mum. But Chandrika also takes a stand for others.

After your eviction from the show you have continuously implied that you regret apologizing to Vishal since you saw a clip outside the show. But, if you were not aware of this particular clip inside the house, why did you continuously drag the topic and question his character and his intentions?

When you sit with someone and spend time with someone, you develop a bond with them. And when you do so, you form some opinions about them. I had seen Vishal as my 'devar,' and when I learnt of this incident, I was very hurt. I asked him how could he do whatever he did. I thought any girl could safely converse with him. So there I was hurt and hence did whatever he did. But when his parents cried on the Weekend Ka Vaar, I realised that I do not have the entire picture and I do not know what the truth is. However, unfortunately, after coming outside the show, my opinion about him in the show was reinstated.

For the uninformed, Chandrika went down on her knees to apologise to Vishal after his parents appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show last week.