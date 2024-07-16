Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Berates Sana Makbul, Calls Her 'Ta**i With Brain'

While the dynamics in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house continue to change with every passing day, one bond that has changed no bit is the rivalry between Sana Makbul and Sai Ketan Rao. Both the contestants have been at loggerheads since the very beginning of the show and continue to do so now too.

While it is clear that Sana and Sai are not fond of each other, in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 last night, Sai, made a comment on her when Ranvir reffered to her as 'beauty with brains.' Sai, Ranvir and Armaan were seen discussing about Sana and her game in the show. Ranvir stated that Sana has always given only one reason to nominate Sai and that reason is that she hates him. Further, he states that Sana has been using all her friends according to her convinience and that when it is pointed out to her, she pretends and says it is untrue but in her head, she is happy about the same and thinks of herself as the mastermind. Armaan then remarks 'beauty with brains.' To this, Sai objects and says, 'Kuch beauty with brains nahi, ta**ti with brains hai woh.'' Ranvir and Armaan then burst out laughing at the same.

Sana and Sai were then seen getting into an ugly spat later when she decided to remove Naezy from the utensils cleaning duty and give him a chopping duty instead. While Sana and Ranvir were arguing on the same, Sai chipped in and irked her, resulting into her leaving the place, stating that she cannot stand Sai. Ranvir was then seen telling Sai that he should not have intervened.