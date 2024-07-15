 Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘I Have Implied Word Hate For Sai,’ Says Sana Makbul About Sai Ketan Rao As She Nominates Him
Sana Makbul was seen clearly stating that she implies the word hate for Sai Ketan Rao in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
article-image

Sana Makbul and Sai Ketan Rao have always been at loggerheads ever since the inception of their stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3. While Sai has always believed that Sana is fake, Sana too has been unable to develop a bond with Sai.

article-image

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, the contestants were given a task, wherein they had to nominate two contestants to get evicted this week. The contestants had to do so by smearing foam on the face of the contestants they wanted to nominated. While one of Sai Ketan Rao’s name was Sana Makbul, Sana too picked up Sai Ketan Rao and stated that she hates him. The actress was seen stating that she has felt the word hate for Sai since day one. Sana said, “I have implied on the word Hate for Sai since day one,” as she smeared foam on the Imlie fame’s face.

Later on in the episode too Sana and Sai were seen getting into a spat where Sana was seen walking off from the arguement implying that she cannot stand Sai’s face.

While there is clearly no change in dynamics between Sana and Sai in the show, Adnaan Shaikh, who has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as a wild card contestant tonight is expected to bring some changes in the current dynamics by avid viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3

article-image

