Who Is Adnaan Shaikh? Know About Bigg Boss OTT 3's FIRST Wildcard Contestant

Social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house on July 14 as the ongoing season's first wildcard contestant. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Chandrika Dixit, aka Delhi's viral vada pav girl, got evicted from the show. Now, Adnaan's entry in the house will surely change the dynamics between the contestants and it will be interesting to see what Adnaan has to offer to the audience.

Who is Adnaan Shaikh?

Adnaan is a fitness influencer, who has over 11.4 million followers on Instagram. He first gained recognition for his TikTok videos with friends. Adnaan is a part of Team 07 group which also includes Faizu Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Shadan Farooqui, and Faiz Baloch, among others.

Adnaan was earlier a part of the second season of MTV's reality show, Ace Of Space. On the work front, he has reportedly featured in several advertisements with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

He is also the founder of a gym and physical fitness center. Adnaan also runs an NGO that works for women's welfare. According to a report in Indian Express, he will donate the money he makes from Bigg Boss OTT 3 towards the NGO.

The 30-year-old influencer has featured in several music videos like Badnaam, Nazar Na Lag Jaye, Daimond Ring, Rang Lagaya Tune, Kaisa Yeh Manzar, Dharam, Ghar Aaya Mera Pardeshi and Hawa Aane De.

According to reports, Adnaan recently launched a bike racing mobile game named 2407 PL.

Reportedly, Adnan shares a good rapport with Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Vishal Pandey and Sana Sultan.