Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Aap Over Confident Ho,’ Tells Naezy To Sana Sultan After Latter Fails To Comprehend An Urdu Word

Sana Sultan and Naezy share a good friendship in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. In the episode of the show tonight, Naezy was seen taking a quick test of Sana Sultan’s Urdu by asking her to comprehend the meaning of a few Urdu words.

It was during this conversation that Naezy asked Sana the meaning of ‘Kehkasha,’ and the actress failed to answer the same. Naezy, shocked, then tells Sana that she has failed to answer this question and that she does not understand Urdu that well. Sana, slightly offended by this statement refutes the statement of Naezy. Upon listening to Sana’s answer, Naezy then tells her that she is offended because she was just over confident about her command on Urdu, however, Sana still refused to agree to Naezy.

Well, Sana and Naezy were also seen playing a game where in the actress asked Naezy to pretend as if they are meeting for the first time. While this game resulted into some fun banter, Vishal and Lovekesh were seen declaring it as a boring one.