 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shifts His Stand From Vishal To Naezy, Says, ‘Insaan Matlabi..’
Adnaan Shaikh was seen opening up on the reason behind his decision to shift his stand from Vishal to Naezy in the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
While Adnaan Shaikh as the first wild card contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is still trying to figure out his place and priorities in the show, one thing that may come as a shocker to all the followers of the popular influencer is his decision to shift his stand from Vishal Pandey to Naezy.

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Adnaan and Sai were seen talking to each other where Adnaan revealed that he and Vishal have been friends from outside the show and that he was always supporting him. However, on the primere of the show, when Lovekesh poked fun at Vishal, he did not retaliate and that irritated him.

Adnaan further said how he believes that he is not the first or second priority of Vishal and hence he too has now shifted his priority to Sana Sultan instead. Sai then spoke about Vishal and Lovekesh’s friendship and called it fake. Adnaan too was seen agreeing to the same and stated that the truth about their friendship will be out very soon. Sai too was seen agreeing with Adnaan.

For the uninformed, while Lovekesh and Vishal share a close friendship in the show, With Adnaan’s entry in the show, it was anticipated that the duo may fall apart. However, looks like this is no where close to happening as of now.

