Priyanka Chopra Drops Cryptic Post After Backlash Over Manager Crediting Her For Heads Of State Success: 'You Have To Go...'

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s manager, Anjula Acharia-Bath, sparked controversy after she credited Chopra for the success of her action film Heads of State over her male co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba, claiming that AI tools like ChatGPT and Grok showed the actress generated more than double the buzz compared to her co-stars.

Priyanka Chopra's Cryptic Note

Amid the criticism, Priyanka shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story, writing, "Sometimes you have to go backwards to go forward." However, the actress did not directly respond to the backlash following her manager’s claims.

What Anjula Acharia-Bath Said

In a report in Variety, Priyanka manager said, "I don’t think she would normally be credited for (the film’s success) because she’s not the lead. She’s not a ‘head of state.’ But in this case, the data doesn’t lie."

Further, the report stated that the conversation around the film “centered on the actress at a rate of 50% to 60%, while Cena and Elba each accounted for 20% to 25%."

About Heads Of State

Heads Of State featured John Cena, Idris Elba, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, who is known for films like Hardcore Henry (2015) and Nobody (2021).

The actress played the role of Noel Bisset, a senior MI6 agent.

Priyanka's Indian Comeback Project

The actress is set to make her Indian comeback project with director S. S. Rajamouli's as-yet untitled adventure film opposite Mahesh Babu.