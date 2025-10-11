Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: Fans Dress Up As Big B's Iconic Characters, Celebrate His Birthday Outside Jalsa In Mumbai—VIDEO

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 83 today, October 11, a day of celebration for his devoted fans. Outside his Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa, admirers dressed as his iconic characters from films like Coolie and Yaarana, eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved movie star on his birthday.

Fans Dress Up As Big B's Iconic Characters To Celebrate His Birthday

Fans were also seen dancing to Big B's popular songs and singing on the streets outside his Mumbai residence. They celebrated his birthday further by cutting a cake in his honour.

Speaking to ANI, one of his fans expressed excitement and said, "Today is the birthday of the Superstar of the century. For us, today is Diwali and Holi. We wait for October 11th every year, and may he always remain healthy." While another fan who came from Bikaner said, "Happy Birthday gurudev..aap swasth rahe, mast rahe aur aapka aashirvaad hume milta rahe..."

Check it out:

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Fans of the Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan gather outside his bungalow, 'Jalsa', to catch a glimpse of their favourite movie star on the occassion of his birthday. His fans dressed up as famous characters played by the actor, and sang songs and… pic.twitter.com/MfE34Y5RWl — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

Some of his Big B's fans also showed off the tattoo of the' actor on their hands, while others wore T-shirts with his image. One of the fans who came from Chhattisgarh expressed his happiness to celebrate the actor's special day, said, "Hamari aan baan aur shaan Amitabh Bachchan ji ko janamdin ki hardik shubhkamna..."

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Three Plots Worth ₹6.6 Crore In Alibaug

Meanwhile, Big B recently purchased three adjoining plots in Alibag, Raigad district, for a total consideration exceeding Rs 6.6 crore, according to documents accessed from the property registration data given by CRE Matrix - A Real Estate Data Analytics Firm.

As per the documents, Bachchan bought Plot No. 98 admeasuring 2,734 sq. ft for Rs 1.88 crore, paying a stamp duty of Rs 11.32 lakh, Plot No. 97 admeasuring 2,776 sq. ft for Rs 1.92 crore, with Rs 11.52 lakh as stamp duty, and Plot No. 96 admeasuring 4,047 sq. ft for Rs 2.78 crore, paying Rs 16.74 lakh as stamp duty.



On the work front, Big B is currenly hosting season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati.