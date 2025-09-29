'Well Played Abhishek Bachchan': Amitabh Bachchan TROLLS Shoaib Akhtar & Pakistan Cricket Team After Their Asia Cup 2025 Defeat

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan trolled Pakistan's cricket team after they lost Asia Cup 2025 against Team India. He also took a dig at former Pakistani cricketer Shoiab Akhtar, who mistakenly took actor Abhishek Bachchan's name instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma's.

Taking to his official X account on Monday, soon after India won the match, Big B wrote, "जीत गये !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 .. well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' .. उधर ज़बान लड़खड़ाई, और इधर, बिना batting bowling fielding किए, लड़खड़ा दिया दुश्मन को !!बोलती बंद !! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 जय हिन्द ! जय भारत ! जय माँ दुर्गा ."

For those unversed, during a cricket talk show, Game On Hai, Shoaib was speaking about Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming Asia Cup final against India. A few days back, he said, "If Pakistan gets Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order? Their middle-order hasn’t performed well.”

This went viral and made it to the headlines. His goof-up also caught Abhishek Bachchan's attention.

Replying to a news portal's tweet, Junior Bachchan, known for his sense of humour, wrote, "Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket."

Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/kTy2FgB10j — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming films

Talking about Abhishek's upcoming movies, the actor has King and Raja Shivaji lined up. Both movies are currently in production.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and others. Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji stars Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and Vidya Balan. Both films are slated to release in 2026.

On the other hand, Big B is busy with the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. He will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel and in Brahmastra Part 2, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.