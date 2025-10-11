Sonam Kapoor’s Bold Halter Blouse & Cinched Saree Drape Modernise Classic Banarasi Weave For Karwa Chauth

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 11, 2025
Sonam Kapoor never misses a chance to turn tradition into a style statement and this year’s Karwa Chauth celebration hosted by her mother, Sunita Kapoor, was no exception
The Bollywood actress draped an exquisite red-and-pink brocade saree from Ekaya Banaras' new collection, crafted with gold zari motifs and delicate floral detailing
Ditching conventional styling, the saree was paired with an off-shoulder halter blouse and a cinched waist drape that gave a structured yet fluid silhouette
Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Chandini Whabi, Sonam accentuated the look with heirloom Kundan jhumkas, statement bangles, antique rings and a beaded bag
Her soft glam was equally stunning with dewy skin, rosy cheeks, lightly smoked eyes and pink glossy lips that highlighted her natural glow
Her hair, styled by Alpa Khimani, was pulled into a sleek, neat bun, letting the regal ensemble do all the talking
Sonam’s Karwa Chauth look perfectly balanced tradition with modernity, proving once again why she reigns supreme as Bollywood’s ultimate fashion muse
