 'I Have Blood-Soaked T-Shirts, Was Crying For Help...': Babil Khan Pens Cryptic Note On Depression Months After Viral Breakdown Video
Actor Babil Khan, son of Irrfan Khan, made headlines months ago after videos of him crying and criticising Bollywood celebs went viral. After a four-month social media hiatus, he returned on Saturday, sharing a cryptic note about his struggle with depression. He wrote, "I wore my heart on my sleeves; now I have blood-soaked t-shirts. I was crying for help..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Irrfan Khan's son, actor Babil Khan, was all over the headlines a few months ago after videos of him went viral on social media. In these clips, he was seen crying inconsolably, claiming to have felt sidelined, and expressing his frustration with Bollywood, calling it 'fake and fu*ked,' while also criticising several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. Following the controversy, the actor remained inactive on social media for over four months and was not spotted publicly.

Babil Khan Shared Cryptic Note On His Struggle With Depression

Recently, Babil made an appearance at Mumbai airport. A few days later, on Saturday, October 11, he has finally returned to Instagram after a four-month hiatus and shared a cryptic note about his struggle with depression. Sharing his photos, he wrote, "Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, This glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood soaked t-shirts. I needed time to heal."

"My demons left me with deep cuts. insomnia and panic had me making wired confessions, I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression, the toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression, 'You were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression…wait...," he added.

Celebrities React As Babil Khan Returns To Instagram

Reacting to Babil's return on social media, Vijay Varma commented, "Babil we got your back." Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Bro," adding a red heart emoji. Gulshan Devaiah added, "Look who's here."

After the viral emotional video, Babil walked out of Sai Rajesh's film. Issuing a statement, he said, "With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned."

He added that he will be taking some time off and hopes to collaborate with Sai again on a project in the future.

