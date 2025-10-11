 Manache Shlok: Screenings Of Mrunmayee Deshpande's Marathi Film Halted In Pune Due To Title Controversy, Makers React - VIDEO
Manache Shlok: Screenings Of Mrunmayee Deshpande's Marathi Film Halted In Pune Due To Title Controversy, Makers React - VIDEO

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

Marathi film Manache Shlok, the directorial debut of actor-filmmaker Mrunmayee Deshpande, hit theatres on Friday (October 10) but quickly ran into trouble in parts of Pune after protests erupted over its title. Screenings at Abhiruchi Mall in Dhayari and another cinema in Kothrud were reportedly suspended following demonstrations led by activists who claimed the film's name disrespected a revered religious text.

According to reports, activist Ujjwala Goud, said to be associated with BJP, led the protests that prompted theatre managements to call off the shows citing security concerns and public safety.

article-image

The agitation stemmed from objections to the film’s title, Manache Shlok, which shares its name with the collection of devotional verses composed by Saint Samarth Ramdas Swami. Protesters alleged that using the title for a commercial project amounted to trivialising sacred literature.

Several videos of the protests have also surfaced on social media.

Reportedly, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti also condemned the film, calling the title’s use “a marketisation of faith.” Its spokesperson Parag Gokhale stated, “Manache Shlok, written by Samarth Ramdas Swami Maharaj, is sacred religious literature. Using this title for a film is an insult to faith and hurts religious sentiments. The title must be withdrawn immediately, and the government should take steps to prevent such misuse in the future.”

Interestingly, the controversy over the title had reached the Bombay High Court a day before the film’s release. The court, however, dismissed a petition seeking to stop its screening, observing that while the title Mana’che Shlok resembles the original Manache Shlok, there is no direct connection between the two. This verdict paved the way for the film’s release, bringing relief to Deshpande and her team.

Following the judgment, the makers released a statement on social media expressing gratitude and clarifying their creative intent.

“The Hon’ble High Court has refused to stay the release of Mana’che Shlok. We have immense respect for Saint Ramdas Swami and his works. The film’s title simply reflects the inner journey of our protagonists, Manva and Shlok, and has nothing to do with the saint’s writings,” the team said.

They further added that the attempt to halt the release just a day before its premiere had caused “immense mental distress,” but the court’s decision restored their faith in creative freedom.

Manache Shlok marks a new chapter in Mrunmayee Deshpande’s career, as she not only plays the lead role but also serves as writer and director. The ensemble cast includes Rahul Pethe, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Suvrat Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Harish Dudhade, and Karan Parab, along with veteran actors Leena Bhagwat, Mangesh Kadam, Shubhangi Gokhale, and Uday Tikekar.

Despite the controversy, the team has appealed to audiences to judge the film for its message rather than its name.

“We’ve worked on this film with sincerity for months. We request viewers to watch it with an open heart and shower it with the same love you’ve always given us,” the makers urged.

