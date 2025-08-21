 Video: Nick Jonas Reveals His 'Crazy' Bedroom Rule With Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Beds Are For Sleeping Only'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Nick Jonas Reveals His 'Crazy' Bedroom Rule With Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Beds Are For Sleeping Only'

Video: Nick Jonas Reveals His 'Crazy' Bedroom Rule With Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Beds Are For Sleeping Only'

Nick Jonas admitted to having an unusually strict rule when it comes to how he uses his bed. In a now-viral video, Nick was asked about his beige flag. To this he replied, "I think beds are for sleeping only," adding that he avoids eating, reading, or even watching television while in bed. His revelation drew attention, with many fans reacting to what they called a quirky and "crazy" routine

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image

Singer Nick Jonas recently made a surprising confession about his bedroom habits with wife, global star Priyanka Chopra. The 32-year-old singer appeared on TikTok’s special series Are You Okay?, where he admitted to having an unusually strict rule when it comes to how he uses his bed.

In a now-viral video, Nick was asked about his "beige flag." To this he replied, "I think beds are for sleeping only," adding that he avoids eating, reading, or even watching television while in bed.

His revelation quickly drew attention, with many fans reacting to what they called a quirky and "crazy" routine.

Read Also
'Butter Chicken, Paneer...': Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Love To Order These Indian Dishes All The...
article-image

Nick further revealed his bedtime ritual with Priyanka. "I just don’t like it to get warm. I run hot. It’s a whole thing," he said, adding that even though they have a TV in their bedroom, he personally does not watch it from the bed. Instead, when his wife wants to enjoy a show, he improvises.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

"I will pull a seat up and sit next to the bed," he shared, admitting that Priyanka often watches television while lying down, while he prefers sitting on a chair nearby.

Host Bri Morales, who was left amused, described Nick's ’ stance as "crazy." Take a look at his video here:

Despite their contrasting preferences, Priyanka and Nick's marriage continues to remain strong. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and are now parents to daughter Malti Marie, born via surrogate in 2022. Both have often spoken about balancing their demanding careers with parenting duties.

Currently, Nick is touring with his brothers Joe and Kevin as part of the Jonas Brothers' 20th anniversary shows, drawing massive crowds worldwide.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is busy with her upcoming film directed by SS Rajamouli, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead.

While their professional schedules keep them apart at times, the couple often shares glimpses of their family life on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through...

Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through...

All About Music 2025 Day 2 Recap: Networking, Artist Panels, And New Opportunities In Asia

All About Music 2025 Day 2 Recap: Networking, Artist Panels, And New Opportunities In Asia

'Because You Are Muslim...': Kkusum Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar Reveals Indian Matchmaking's Sima...

'Because You Are Muslim...': Kkusum Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar Reveals Indian Matchmaking's Sima...

WWE Star The Undertaker Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show Bigg Boss 19: Report

WWE Star The Undertaker Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show Bigg Boss 19: Report

Aditi Parab Is The New TIGP Miss India 2025

Aditi Parab Is The New TIGP Miss India 2025