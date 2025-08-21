Video: Nick Jonas Reveals His 'Crazy' Bedroom Rule With Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Beds Are For Sleeping Only'

Singer Nick Jonas recently made a surprising confession about his bedroom habits with wife, global star Priyanka Chopra. The 32-year-old singer appeared on TikTok’s special series Are You Okay?, where he admitted to having an unusually strict rule when it comes to how he uses his bed.

In a now-viral video, Nick was asked about his "beige flag." To this he replied, "I think beds are for sleeping only," adding that he avoids eating, reading, or even watching television while in bed.

His revelation quickly drew attention, with many fans reacting to what they called a quirky and "crazy" routine.

Nick further revealed his bedtime ritual with Priyanka. "I just don’t like it to get warm. I run hot. It’s a whole thing," he said, adding that even though they have a TV in their bedroom, he personally does not watch it from the bed. Instead, when his wife wants to enjoy a show, he improvises.

"I will pull a seat up and sit next to the bed," he shared, admitting that Priyanka often watches television while lying down, while he prefers sitting on a chair nearby.

Host Bri Morales, who was left amused, described Nick's ’ stance as "crazy." Take a look at his video here:

Nick said he only uses the bed to sleep and not to watch tv. He pulls up a chair if he wants to watch tv in his room. I can’t explain it, but that is such a Nick Jonas thing to do.



Verdict is in: He is not okay because why would you want to rob yourself of being comfy in bed? 😂 pic.twitter.com/jS94X6DzIv — Briana believes in love 💙 (@resendez_briana) August 19, 2025

Despite their contrasting preferences, Priyanka and Nick's marriage continues to remain strong. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and are now parents to daughter Malti Marie, born via surrogate in 2022. Both have often spoken about balancing their demanding careers with parenting duties.

Currently, Nick is touring with his brothers Joe and Kevin as part of the Jonas Brothers' 20th anniversary shows, drawing massive crowds worldwide.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is busy with her upcoming film directed by SS Rajamouli, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead.

While their professional schedules keep them apart at times, the couple often shares glimpses of their family life on social media.