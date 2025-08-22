 'Girl Crush Advocate': Swara Bhasker Changes X Bio Amid Backlash Over 'Everyone Is Bisexual' Comment
Actress Swara Bhasker changed her X bio following backlash over her comment that "all humans are fundamentally bisexual" and her crush on Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. Responding to the criticism, Swara wrote in her bio, "Girl crush advocate. Part time actor, full time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has changed her X (formerly known as Twitter) bio after facing intense backlash on social media for stating in an interview that "all humans are fundamentally bisexual" and revealing she has a crush on Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav. For those unversed, Swara has been under fire since her comment, with many users criticising her views online.

Swara reacts to backlash

Reacting to the criticism, the actor recently updated her bio on X. On Friday, she reacted to the buzz in a post, writing, "Thought it’s time to change the bio (giggling emoji)."

Her updated bio now reads, "Girl crush advocate. Part time actor, full time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine."

The addition of "Girl crush advocate" in the bio appears to reference the social media chatter following her revelation about Dimple Yadav.

Swara's old interview goes viral

The comment stems from an interview Swara did with Screen, where she discussed her perspective on sexuality. It is to be noted that the interview is a few months old and a clip from it has now gone viral. The actress was accompanied by her politician-husband Fahad Ahmad during the chat.

Swara Bhasker Hits Back At Troll Who Called Her Husband Fahad Ahmad 'Chhapri' & 'Street Vendor From...
article-image

Swara had said, "We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexuals, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been (put in us) culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm."

During the discussion, when the host asked about her crush, Swara openly mentioned Dimple Yadav.

Swara's work front

Meanwhile, Swara and Fahad are seen in the reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga. It is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. The show promises to offer an unfiltered look at what makes relationships work - from small everyday victories to disagreements and dilemmas.

The show also celebrates love in its truest form, featuring celebrity couples as they take on fun games, challenges, and candid conversations that reveal the dynamics of their relationships.

