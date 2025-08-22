'Ghar Se Uthwa Lungi': Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Warns Trolls After Meeting Chirag Paswan; See PHOTO

RJ and social media influencer RJ Mahvash, who has often been in the headlines for her outspoken posts, is once again grabbing attention online. This time, the buzz started after she shared a photograph with Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday (August 22).

Mahvash, who is also rumoured to be dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, took to Instagram to post the picture, sparking a wave of reactions in the comments section. But it was her caption that became the real talking point.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Bas ab kari na kisi ne badtmeezi, ghar se uthwa lungi😂😂😂🤣🤣” followed by multiple laughing emojis. The caption, clearly written in jest, was intended as a joke.

However, given Mahvash’s popularity and the constant scrutiny of her online presence, the caption quickly went viral. A section of her followers laughed along and praised her humour.

Mahvash also shared the same post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Ab muh mat chala dea mujhse koi."

Mahvash, who has been rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, frequently finds herself at the center of social media conversations. Whether it is for her bold videos, witty posts, or outspoken views, she has built a reputation for never shying away from expressing herself.

Chahal and Mahvash's dating rumours

Rumours of Mahvash and Chahal dating first started doing the rounds around the time the cricketer's marriage with choreographer Dhanashree Verma hit rough waters. They eventually got divorced in March 2025, and since then, Mahvash has been spotted by Chahal's side on several occasions.

In fact, during the IPL 2025 tournament, Mahvash attended almost every match of Chahal's team, Punjab Kings, and she even stayed with the team and the hung out with the family members of other players.

But on the sidelines of the IPL, she said in an interview that she is "single and happy", confusing people about her bond with Chahal.

While they have been denying the rumours with all their might, their constant appearances together and gestures for each other have a different story to tell.