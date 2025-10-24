Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire: Actors Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu Express Shock & Grief Over Death Of 25 Passengers

Actor Vishnu Manchu and his father, veteran actor-producer Mohan Babu, expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Hyderabad that claimed the lives of nearly 25 passengers on Friday (October 24).

Vishnu Manchu took to his official X account and wrote, "Deeply disturbed by the tragic bus accident on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway. So many innocent lives lost in such a horrific manner. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Prayers for the injured and strength to those grieving."

Mohan Babu also shared his anguish. He posted, "Absolutely heart-wrenching to hear about the bus tragedy on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway. So many lives lost in moments. Words fall short in times like this. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon, and may God give strength to all those in grief."

About the accident

The accident has left the community in shock, with authorities and citizens mourning the loss of innocent lives and offering support to the injured and their families.

At least 25 people lost their lives when a Volvo bus caught fire and was reduced to ashes after colliding with a two-wheeler in the early hours of Friday. The bus, traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, had around 40 passengers on board at the time of the accident. The tragic incident took place near Ullindakonda in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing grief over the loss of lives in the incident, announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of the deceased.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PM's post read.