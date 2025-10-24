Lokah Chapter 1 On OTT: Upset Netizens Demand Digital Release Of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Film Soon; Here's All You Need To Know

Lokah Chapter 1 On OTT | Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Kalyan Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a superhero film written and directed by Dominic Arun. The film was released in theatres on August 28, 2025, and received overwhelming responses from audiences and critics for cast performances, visuals, world-building, cinematography, production values, and soundtrack.

The film emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, and one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025. Lokah was supposed to debut in early October, but the Malayalam female superhero movie is currently not available for streaming. Frustrated fans are demanding the movie's digital release on OTT soon, as the delay continues.

Netizens reaction

After a theatrical run of the film, there has been a buzz around on social media regarding the film's OTT release. The film producer directly addresses the rumors and the speculation of the Lokah OTT release. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Dulquer Salmaan issued a clear statement and wrote, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite Dulquer Salmaan's clarification regarding the OTT release, fans are speculating and expressing their frustration about the film's release date on X. A netizen tweeted, "Lokah ott release when sir 😢😢@dulQuer."

Lokah ott release when sir 😢😢@dulQuer — RAM (@basically_clasy) October 20, 2025

Another X user wrote, "Me patiently waiting for Lokah ott release."

One more netizen tweeted, "Lokah ott pe kab ayegi? Wait kar kar ke mood off ho rha ab !!"

Lokah ott pe kab ayegi?



Wait kar kar ke mood off ho rha ab !! — YuvrajX (@NoFilterYuvraj) October 23, 2025

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra plot

In Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, an enigmatic woman named Chandra relocates to Bengaluru, accepting a night position and leading a solitary existence. Her neighbor, Sunny, develops a fascination for her and attempts to unveil the mysteries surrounding her unusual actions, such as battling criminals and getting enigmatic deliveries. Chandra is a centuries-old vampire in secret who has been called to the city, and the story centers on her mission while exposing the supernatural realm to Sunny.

Cast and characters

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra Ananya, Naslen as Sunny Kurian and Michael Joseph, Sandy Master as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu Salim Kumar as Venu, Arun Kurian as Naijil, Raghunath Paleri as Tom Isaac, Jain Andrews as Home Minister Murugesan, Nishanth Sagar as Prakash, and Tovino Thomas as Michael, among others.

Powerhouse behind Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer Films. Jake Bejoy has composed the music for the film. Nimish Ravi has done the cinematography and Chaman Chakko has edited the film.