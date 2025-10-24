Birthday Special: Watch These Interesting Films Of Mallika Sherawat On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | October 24, 2025
Mallika Sherawat, one of Bollywood's most glamorous and bold actresses, is celebrating her 49th birthday on Friday, October 24, 2025. Take a look at some of her interesting films to watch on OTT:
Welcome is a comedy film in which the actress portrays the role of Ishika Kanojia. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, MX Player and JioHotstar
Mallika Sherawat's movie 'Hissss' revolved around a man who tries to get his hand on the naagmani to cure his brain cancer. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Darna Zaroroi hai is a horror film in which Mallika Sherawat plays the role of Simran Sehgal. It is available on SonyLiv, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube
Dirty Politics is a political film in which she plays the role of Anokhi Devi, a woman who uses her sexuality to get ahead in politics. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Politics of Love is another film of the actress that you can add to your watch list. In the film, she plays Aretha Gupta, the dedicated coordinator for a local Obama campaign volunteer group. It is available on Netflix
Double Dhamaal is a comedy film in which the actress plays the role of Kamini, a glamorous con artist. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5
Thanks For Reading!