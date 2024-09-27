Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 27, 2024
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will celebrate his 42nd birthday on Saturday, September 27. On the special occasion, take a look at some of his best films and where to watch them online:
Animal is an action film in which he played the double role of Ranvijay and Ahmad Ibn Umar. It is available on Netflix
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is a fantasy film in which Ranbir Kapoor playsedthe role of Shiva. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar
Rockstar is a musical film in which he played the role of a musician. It is available to watch on Erosnow
Sanju is a biographical film in which the actor plays the role of actor Sanjay Dutt. The film is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix
Barfi is a romantic comedy film in which he was seen as a mute and deaf person. The movie is available on Netflix and YouTube
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released in 2023, in which Ranbir Kapoor essayed the role of Rohan Arora, the son of a rich businessman. It is available to watch on Netflix
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a romantic film in which the actor played the role of a singer. It is available on Netflix
