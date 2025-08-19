Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Says She Was Stuck Due To Heavy Rains In Mumbai: 'Really Unsafe & Scary'

Actress-producer RJ Mahvash continues to make headlines amid rumours of dating Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Although the duo has denied any relationship, insisting they are just friends, speculation persists. With heavy rains showing no sign of letting up in Mumbai, Mahvash recently revealed that she was badly stuck and urged people in the city to stay safe.

RJ Mahvash Says She Was Stuck Due To Rains In Mumbai

On Tuesday (August 19), RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram story to share a photo of a flooded road with a car stuck and wrote: "Please be safe Mumbaikars. Don't go out. Bhot bura phans ke arahi hu mai bhi. Its really UNSAFE and scary. Stay home. Barish ruk hi nai rahi hai 4 din se."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal On Dating Rumours With RJ Mahvash

Recently, Chahal was asked if there’s any truth to the relationship buzz with RJ Mahvash. He firmly said there’s nothing going on between them. “It really upset me,” Chahal told on Raj Shamani's podcast, sharing how she became a target of online hate. He added, "We couldn’t even go out together because of how people reacted. She stood by me during a difficult phase, and it hurt to see her dragged into this.”

Chahal also addressed the viral Christmas dinner photo that circulated online, explaining that there were actually five people at the dinner, but the image was cropped to make it seem like an intimate date.

RJ Mahvash, Yuzvendra Chahal Dating Rumours

Rumours of Mahvash and Chahal dating first started doing the rounds around the time the cricketer's marriage with choreographer Dhanashree Verma hit rough waters.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree finalised their divorce on March 20.