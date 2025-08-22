Bigg Boss 12's Saba Khan Marries Businessman Wasim Nawab, Shares Photos 5 Months After Nikah: 'Some Blessings Are Embraced In Quiet'

Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan tied the knot with Jodhpur-based businessman Wasim Nawab. The couple got married in April this year, but she had kept the news under wraps and has now finally shared dreamy photos from their wedding.

Saba Khan Marries Businessman Wasim Nawab

On Friday, August 22, Saba took to her Instagram to share the photos and captioned them, "Alhamdulillah. Some blessings are embraced in quiet until the heart feels ready. Today, with gratitude and faith, I share my Nikah journey with you all. The girl you supported, cheered for, and loved in Bigg Boss has now stepped into a new chapter of life. Looking forward to your blessings and prayers as I begin this sacred journey of Nikah."

Saba Khan Reveals Why She Kept Her Wedding News Private

Speaking to Bombay Times, Saba shared that now that she is all settled, she felt it was the right time to share the news, especially as she plans to return to work. The actress, who is currently in Jaipur spending time with her new family, intends to come to Mumbai soon.

Saba Khan Reveals It Was An Arranged Match

She added, "We got married in April, and even my friends from the industry didn’t know about it. I wanted to keep it private."

Saba shared, revealing that it was an arranged match. "After meeting him a couple of times, I felt he is the one for me. He understands me and the nature of my work. My whole family was there on very short notice. It all happened so quickly—it really felt surreal."

Saba Khan was seen on Bigg Boss 12 with her sister Somi Khan as commoners.