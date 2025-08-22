 'Big Win For Compassion': Rupali Ganguly, Raveena Tandon Welcome SC's Modified Stray Dog Verdict
On Friday (August 22), the Supreme Court clarified that only aggressive or rabid animals would be moved to shelters, while setting additional guidelines on feeding, release, and their adoption. The Court also said that animal lovers who wish to adopt dogs may approach authorities to take animals from the shelters

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for playing the lead role in Anupamaa, reacted to Supreme Court's decision to modify its earlier order on moving stray dogs from Delhi NCR to shelters. Welcoming the decision, the actress, who is a dog lover, said that it is a big win.

For those unversed, on Friday (August 22), the apex court clarified that only aggressive or rabid animals would be moved to shelters, while setting additional guidelines on feeding, release, and their adoption.

Taking to her official X account, Rupali wrote, "A big win for compassion! Grateful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court for modifying its order, allowing sterilisation & release of stray dogs in Delhi."

She added, "This step not only safeguards people from rabies & overpopulation risks but also lets our voiceless companions live with dignity. True progress is when compassion & safety walk hand in hand."

On August 12, Rupali had criticised SC's decision to relocate stray dogs to shelters.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon also lauded the SC for its latest order. Taking to her Instagram story, Raveena wrote, "Dogesh bhai! Tum aage bahdo! Hum Tumhare saath hain! Better sense has prevailed."

Thanking the SC, the actress further mentioned, "Thank you #cji #supremecourt. Now make sure the programmes and monies allocated for vaccinations and sterilisations are implemented rightly."

Meanwhile, the Court also said that animal lovers who wish to adopt dogs may approach authorities to take animals from the shelters. It also took a firm stand against indiscriminate feeding of stray dogs in public areas, saying such practices often lead to conflict, accidents, and public health concerns.

"No public feeding of dogs allowed. Dedicated feeding spaces of stray dogs to be created. Action will be taken against persons found to be feeding dogs on the streets," the order said.

