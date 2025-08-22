'Never Thought I'd Get Divorced Again': Denise Richards Opens Up On Split From Husband Aaron Phypers After 7 Years Of Marriage

Actress Denise Richards confirmed her divorce from her second husband, actor-turned-businessman Aaron Phypers, after seven years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in Malibu, California, in 2018, revealed that Richards is going through a 'difficult' time and admitted she never thought she would get divorced again.

Denise Richards Opens Up On Divorce From Aaron Phypers

On Thursday evening, August 21, Denise shared a video on her Instagram, addressing her divorce. Dressed in a pink T-shirt, she said, "Hi everybody, I was just checking in to see how your summer has been going. Mine’s been wonderful," she added sarcastically, before admitting, "It's actually been shitty. But I’m going to pretend it’s all good."

Check out the video:

The 54-year-old actress also said that she is going through a 'very difficult time.' She added, "It’s so hard to go through a divorce … this isn’t my first one, it’s my second one."

Denise said, "I never thought I’d get divorced again. That’s why I say, ‘Never say never.'"

“There are things about my divorce that are hard to talk about. One day I’ll talk about it when the time is right. I just want to process everything and get through this," she added.

Denise also revealed that she underwent reconstructive surgery. "I was open about having surgery for a TV show I did, and I had another surgery," she said. Further, she explained she avoided posting about it during the divorce to not seem inappropriate or insensitive. "But I also want to live my life and share that part of it."

Denise Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen; they tied the knot in 2002 and divorced in 2006. The couple has two daughters: Sami, born in 2004, and Lola, born in 2005. Denise and Charlie ultimately split when she was six months pregnant with their second child.

Despite their divorce, the two maintain a cordial relationship. Denise will also appear in his two-part Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, which premieres on September 10, 2025.