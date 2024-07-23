Adnaan Shaikh Threatens Elvish Yadav Post Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Systum Hang Karna Hai Abhi’

anchal2598704

Adnaan Shaikh, who entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as a wild card contestant just 2 weeks ago has been eliminated from the show following his defeat in a mid week eviction task.

After his ouster from the show, he took to his Instagram handle to thank all his fans for their support and love. He also addressed Elvish Yadav’s comments on him and stated that in no time, he will get back to him. Adnaan also addressed Elvish’s comment on him where he said that the former needs a mental checkup and stated that he needs to see all the videos made in his absence and then he will address everything. Adnaan said, “Bahut sare nakli gangster log ki awaz bhi Bahut nikli hai toh abhi ek ek ka utara leunga. Sabka total hoga, sabka hisab kitaab hoga. Systum ko hang karna hai abhi, Bahut jo badi badi baatein aa ke kiye hai Na ke kis ko Kya ilaaj ki jarurat hai, toh abhi aa ke sabka ek ek ka ilaaj karenge. Abhi thoda dekh leta hoon ke Kitni baatein hui hai, Bahut sare videos bane hai. Toh thoda Sa ache se dekh leta hoon phir ek bar mein lenge utara, systum hang.”

For the uninformed, during his guest appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Weekend ka vaar episode last week, Elvish Yadav had stated that Adnaan Shaikh needs a mental treatment and had also commented on his game in the show.