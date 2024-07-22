Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Asks Ranvir Shorey To Not Comment On Vishal Pandey-Sana Makbul, Says, ‘Sir Mat Karo, Iska Mudda Bann Jayega’

While Armaan Malik is going ahead to be one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss house, the popular influencer has been garnering mixed reaction by the viewers outside.

Armaan, who shares a great bond with Co contestant Ranvir Shorey was seen calming him down in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight after Ranvir lost his calm on Sana Makbul. Sana, who accidentally revealed to Vishal that she is the new ‘baharwali, was fired by Bigg Boss from the said post. Further, Bigg Boss also stopped the gas supply and snatched all the cooked food from the housemates. While Armaan and Ranvir were blasting Sana for the same, Vishal defended her and asked them to atleast give her some time. Irked by this, Ranvir was then seen telling things like ‘Ye iske pyaar mein Pagal ho Gaya hai,’ ‘Inko Aisa lag raha hai ke ye dono couple bann ke niklenge,’ ‘Aisi chipkaliyan Maine 200 dekhi hai’ and a lot more.

Armaan however realised that these statements of Ranvir may go against him and asked him to stop saying so. Ranvir did not agree to Armaan and was seen stating that it is okay if the topic is blown out of proportion but he will still say such things. Armaan on the other hand was further seen requesting Ranvir to listen to him for once.

For the uninformed, Ranvir and Sana have been at loggerheads ever since the inception of the show.