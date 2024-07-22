‘Main Sana Makbul Par Ranvir Ke Statement Ko Galat Nahi Manta’: Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Deepak Chaurasia (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Deepak Chaurasia, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house got in an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal and spoke about Ranvir Shorey’s comments on Sana Makbul in a recent episode, where he was seen stating that he would never talk to Sana without cameras.

We asked Deepak his thoughts on the same and how Sana’s friends and followers have not liked the same. Replying to us, the veteran journalist says, “Is tarah ke shows mein Na is tarah ki tippaniya hoti rehti hai. Sana bhi kahi bar logo ke barey mein tippaniya karti hai. Unhone kahi tippani mere bare mein bhi ki hai. Theeke, main fair and balanced tha Lekin har Koi fair and balanced nahi ho sakta. Situation ke hisab se log react karte hai aur apne Anubhav ke hisab se bhi karte hai. Lekin main is statement mein Aisa kuch galat nahi dekhta. Supporters and followers toh mudda banayenge hi, usi se toh unhe traction milega. Unko bura lagna svabhavik hai Lekin Ranvir ki is tippani ko main kuch galat nahi maanta.”

For the uninformed, Ranvir in a conversation with Deepak Chaurasia had stated that he can never talk to Sana Makbul where there are no cameras. He had also stated that if she behaves like this with cameras, how would she behave without the cameras.