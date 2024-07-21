Deepak Chaurasia Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 3: REPORTS

With the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 being announced in the next two weeks, the makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned to make this season of the show an audience favourite. From the changing dynamics in the house to a new wild card entry, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gone ahead to break all records when it comes to the viewership of the show.

With the show nearing its finale, another contestant from the show has now been evicted. According to a report in Bigg Boss Khabari, popular journalist, Deepak Chaurasia has been ousted from the show. Deepak, who was the 'sanchalak' of the vetto task had declared Ranvir Shorey as the winner of the task against Shivani Kumari. However, after winning the task, Ranvir nominated Deepak himself and this has eventually resulted into his elimination from the show.

The other contestants who were nominated to get evicted this week were Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Sana Sultan, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul and Armaan Malik along with Deepak Chaurasiya. Reports also suggest that there will be a double eviction on the show this time and while the first eviction was decided based on the audience votes, the second will be decided by the contestants of the show.

A few days ago, Bigg Boss had also announced that the voting lines will now be closed and that everything including the elimination and thge nominations will be decided by the head of the house. However, after an extreme audience outrage, this decision was eventually given back to the viewers.