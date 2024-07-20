 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Notices ‘Pyaar Ka Dhuan’ Between Sai Ketan Rao & Sana Makbul, Duo Says, ‘Lets Start Fresh’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Notices ‘Pyaar Ka Dhuan’ Between Sai Ketan Rao & Sana Makbul, Duo Says, ‘Lets Start Fresh’

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Notices ‘Pyaar Ka Dhuan’ Between Sai Ketan Rao & Sana Makbul, Duo Says, ‘Lets Start Fresh’

Anil Kapoor was seen pulling Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul’s legs in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
anchal2598704

It was the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host Anil Kapoor and the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight and like every other week, the contestants as well as the audience eagerly anticipated what matters would be brought up on the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shifts His Stand From Vishal To Naezy, Says, ‘Insaan Matlabi..’
article-image

Well, host Anil Kapoor was seen addressing Sai and Sana’s rivalry in the show tonight after which, he was seen asking both of them to start fresh and to address their issues. He was then saying, “Ab do hafte reh Gaye hai, I hope ye jo takrar aap dono ke beech chal rahi hai, pyaar mein badal jaye. Kyun ki thoda Bahut kahi Na kahi mujhe bhi dhuan dikh raha hai, pyaar ka dhuan.”

Listening to this while both Sana and Sai smiled, they decided to start afresh and give their bond another try.

For the uniformed, Sana and Sai have been on the loggerheads from the very beginning of the show. They have also been very clear about the same.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh Calls Lovekesh Kataria Elvish Yadav's 'Manager', Duo Get Into...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Yahan Main Koi 30 Seconds Ka Reel Nahi Bana Raha Hoon,’ Says Anil Kapoor To...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Yahan Main Koi 30 Seconds Ka Reel Nahi Bana Raha Hoon,’ Says Anil Kapoor To...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Notices ‘Pyaar Ka Dhuan’ Between Sai Ketan Rao & Sana Makbul, Duo...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Notices ‘Pyaar Ka Dhuan’ Between Sai Ketan Rao & Sana Makbul, Duo...

Abhishek Malhan Says His Chemistry Would Be Best With Sonam Bajwa, Ignores Co-Star Isha Malviya

Abhishek Malhan Says His Chemistry Would Be Best With Sonam Bajwa, Ignores Co-Star Isha Malviya

Janhvi Kapoor Health Update: Ulajh Actress Discharged From Hospital Post Food Poisoning

Janhvi Kapoor Health Update: Ulajh Actress Discharged From Hospital Post Food Poisoning

TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Extends Support To Fan As His Father Reportedly Goes Missing

TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Extends Support To Fan As His Father Reportedly Goes Missing