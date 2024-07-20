Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Notices ‘Pyaar Ka Dhuan’ Between Sai Ketan Rao & Sana Makbul, Duo Says, ‘Lets Start Fresh’

anchal2598704

It was the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host Anil Kapoor and the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight and like every other week, the contestants as well as the audience eagerly anticipated what matters would be brought up on the show.

Well, host Anil Kapoor was seen addressing Sai and Sana’s rivalry in the show tonight after which, he was seen asking both of them to start fresh and to address their issues. He was then saying, “Ab do hafte reh Gaye hai, I hope ye jo takrar aap dono ke beech chal rahi hai, pyaar mein badal jaye. Kyun ki thoda Bahut kahi Na kahi mujhe bhi dhuan dikh raha hai, pyaar ka dhuan.”

Listening to this while both Sana and Sai smiled, they decided to start afresh and give their bond another try.

For the uniformed, Sana and Sai have been on the loggerheads from the very beginning of the show. They have also been very clear about the same.