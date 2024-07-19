Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh Calls Lovekesh Kataria Elvish Yadav's 'Manager', Duo Get Into Physical Fight

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, a vlogging task was given to Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, his second wife Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari. During the task, a nasty fight broke out between contestants Adnaan Shaikh and Kataria, escalating into a physical altercation.

While Lovekesh was vlogging, Adnaan called him a 'chella' to Elvish Yadav, however, he did not mention the name. Replying to this, Kataria said, "Tu bhi toh chella hai." "Apne khud ke naam see pehchana jata hu, samja?," said Adnaan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following this, Adnaan gets angry and pushes Lovekesh. The other contestants came in between to calm the situation between the two when Adnaan pushed Kataria. "Content limit mein kar. Khud ki pehchan hai beta. Kiska shooter nahi hoon. Manager nahi hu," said Shaikh to Kataria.

Later, after the fight, Lovekesh asked his close friend Vishal Pandey to accompany him to the hall. However, Pandey declined, saying he preferred to stay in the garden area for a while, which left Kataria unhappy.

After Lovekesh's chance was finished, Vishal told him that he had to reveal the real faces of contestants in his vlog and not roast people. To this, Kataria said, "Mein vlog mein yehi karta hoon. Jo mein see aaya, woh real. Yehi vlog hota hai bhai."

Meanwhile, last weekend, Adnaan Shaikh entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wild card contestant after Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl was eliminated.