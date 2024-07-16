Bigg Boss OTT 3: Wildcard Contestant Adnaan Shaikh To Get Evicted Just One Day After Entry? (VIDEO)

Adnaan Shaikh recently entered Bigg Boss OTT season 3 as the first wild card contestant. However, it looks like his stay in the house will be short-lived, as a new promo shows Bigg Boss asking Shaikh to leave the house.

In the new promo shared by the makers, Adnaan can be heard sharing outside news with the contestants, which is a rule break in Bigg Boss. Lovekesh Kataria asked him if India won the World Cup. To which, Adnaan said, "Jeeti." Further, he also shared more details about the match.

Vishal Pandey also asked Shaikh about Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD movie's performance. To this, he said, "Bhai main aadhi pe hi bahar nikal aaya (I came out of the theatre midway)."

Check out the video:

Later, Bigg Boss asked contestants to gather in the living area, except Adnaan, who was made to stand with a newspaper in his hands.

Bigg Boss can be heard saying,“Aapko bahar ki breaking news share karne main jada interest hai…Shayad aapko game khelne ka maan nahi hai. Aapse better toh yeh newspaper kaam kar dega. Isi waqt ghar ke mukhiye dwaar se hote huye ghar se baahar aajiye. (It seems you are more interested in sharing breaking news from outside rather than playing the game. So it will be better if we let the newspaper do this job. Please exit the house through the main door immediately).”

However, it is not yet revealed if Adnaan will exit the house. He is reportedly among the new Bahaarwala in the house,

Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed on Jio Cinema.